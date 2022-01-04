Fans of the Air Jordan 1 High OG have a lot to look forward to in 2022. Jumpman is poised to release a whole slew of new colorways, and if you're a fan of this shoe, then you will certainly be interested in all of the teasers that have been shared as of late. For instance, @zsneakerheadz has been coming through with a plethora of Photoshop renderings as of late, and just a couple of days ago, we got a fresh look at a new offering called "Heirloom."

As you can see, the shoe is covered in a black leather base. From there, we have a unique tan tone that covers the entire rest of the shoe via overlays. It is being reported that this leather will actually be vegan, which means this is a more sustainable Air Jordan 1. Overall, it's a nice colorway for the colder months as we are met with nice neutral tones.

It seems as though this colorway is poised to release during the Fall of 2022, specifically in September. It remains to be seen whether or not this timeline will be kept, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest details from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.



