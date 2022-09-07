Air Jordan 1 High OG colorways have been plentiful over the years. Jordan Brand knows just how popular this model of sneaker truly is and that is why we are always getting so many new offerings. Having said that, 2022 has been a good year for the Air Jordan 1 High OG, and fans have been eager to get their hands on the Air Jordan 1 "Heirloom," which can be found down below.

In these official images, you can see how the shoe has a mostly black base to it. From there, the overlays are this yellowish-tan color that really pops when surrounded by the black. This is one of the more unique colors to be put on an Air Jordan 1, although it makes for a unique shoe that works well in the fall.

This brand new colorway will be fairly limited as they are only set to drop at Nike NBHD stores starting on September 17th for $170 USD. Other NBHD stores will carry the shoe the weekend after on the 24th. GOAT and Flight Club, however, will have pairs in numerous sizes, so be sure to check them out. Let us know what you think of this fresh new colorway, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

