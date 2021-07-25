One of the best shoes of all time is the Air Jordan 1 High OG, and if you were to ask any random sneakerhead on the street, they would probably tell you the same thing. It is a shoe that has stood the test of time and there is no doubt that it will continue to make waves for decades to come. In fact, Jordan Brand has a ton of Jordan 1s planned for 2021, including a new "Handcrafted" model which is taking on a truly unique aesthetic.

In the new images below courtesy of @zsneakerheadz and @fxxkvlogvi, you can see that this shoe has a DIY feel with multiple muted colors. The colors in question are white, brown, black, burgundy, and brown. These tones come together to create an interesting look that has many fans split on whether or not they like them. Either way, Jordan Brand is taking risks which is definitely good to see.

For now, it is believed that this colorway will be hitting the market on December 19th of this year although this is still subject to change. Keep it locked to HNHH as we will continue to bring you news and updates from the sneaker world. In the meantime, give us your thoughts on this brand new offering, in the poll and comments below.