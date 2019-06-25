If there is one thing you can count on as a sneakerhead any given year, it's that there will be brand new colorways of the Air Jordan 1 High OG. It's the first shoe Michael Jordan ever wore with Nike and has become more of a fashion staple than an actual basketball shoe. Because of this, Nike has made sure to come out with a plethora of colorways of the shoe, even if some are more similar then others.

This weekend, yet another Jordan 1 colorway will be making its way to the market, this time in the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Gym Red." The model is similar to some of the Chicago colorways we have seen in the past, although this one has very limited hits of red which are placed on the cuff, Nike Air branding, and the Nike swoosh on the sides. The rest of the sneaker features black leather overlays, white side panels, and a white toe box which is also made of leather.

These will be dropping on Saturday, June 29th for $160 USD. If you're a Jordan 1 collector, these will be another must-cop.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike