Jordan Brand has had a pretty amazing 2019 that seemingly keeps getting better with a mixture of retro colorway releases and some brand new models as well. The Air Jordan 1 High OG is always a priority for Jumpman and as we approach the summer months, the silhouette will certainly be getting some fresh makeovers. One of the colorways that have been teased over the last few months should be familiar to many Jordan Brand consumers as it features the colors that made the "Chicago" model so famous, albeit, they're dressed up in a different way.

Based on the brand new images courtesy of @zsneakerheadz, which you can find below, the sneaker features white on the toe box and side panels, while black overlays make their way throughout the upper. Red is then used to dress up the Nike swoosh and the back heel cuff which completes the "Chicago" aesthetic.

As if right now, it is being reported that the shoe will release on Saturday, June 29th although for now, that's simply a rumor as Nike hasn't officially announced anything. As for the price, you can expect the normal retail cost of $160 USD.