One of the best shoes of all time is the Air Jordan 1 High OG. This is a model that every single sneakerheads can rally behind, and that has certainly been the case over the last 35 years. This shoe is constantly getting new colorways, and throughout any given year, fans can be sure to expect a plethora of teasers and new models. 2022 is more of the same, and recently, we got the official images for the "Grey Fog" offering.

As you can see, this shoe is full of neutral colors, however, they are arranged in a way that is unique. The toe box and side panels are white, all while the overlays and Nike swoosh are black. From there, the back heel of the shoe is grey, which brings together the whole "Grey Fog" motif. It's a basic colorway, but sometimes, basic is all you need.

For now, there is no exact release date for this shoe, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

