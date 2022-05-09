One of the shoes that every sneakerhead can bank on year in and year out is the Air Jordan 1 High OG. This is a model that is beloved by all fans and Jumpman is well aware of this. It is a sneaker that is not going anywhere anytime soon, and in any given year, you can expect a plethora of new offerings. In 2022, this is most definitely the case as we have seen a ton of Air Jordan 1 teasers.

Among these models is the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Gorge Green" which can be seen below thanks to @zsneakerheadz on Instagram. As you can see from the photoshop rendering, this model has a white base with forest green overlays. From there on out, the shoe has a silver Nike swoosh, which gives this sneaker a nice little bit of contrast. Overall, it is a cool offering that will certainly get Jordan 1 enthusiasts excited.

For now, it seems as though this shoe is supposed to be released on November 12th of this year for a price of $170 USD. Let us know what you think of these kicks, in the comments down below, and as always, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.



