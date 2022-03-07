It has been stated numerous times on this website, although it bears repeating. The Air Jordan 1 High OG is one of the greatest shoes of all time. It features a basic silhouette that has stood the test of time, and if you are a sneakerhead, you have probably owned at least one colorway of this shoe, before. It's just the perfect sneaker for most occasions, and as a result, Jordan Brand is always coming through with dope new models.

Thanks to @zsneakerheadz and sneakerfiles.com, we now have a fresh look at the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Gorge Green," which is a shoe that lives up to its name. As you can see from the rendering below, the shoe has a white leather upper, all while the Nike swoosh is silver, and the overlays are a neutral green. This makes for a very nice look, and fans of the Jordan 1 will definitely be drawn to these.

At this point, it appears as though this model will be released during the Holiday season for a price of $170 USD. This has not yet been confirmed, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, tell us what you think of these, in the comments down below.

Image via @zsneakerheadz and sneakerfiles.com



