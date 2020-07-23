Ever since its debut all the way back in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 has been able to leave its mark on sneaker culture, and with good reason. It's an extremely basic silhouette, however, it lends itself perfectly to numerous different colorways. Over the years, Jordan Brand has delivered a plethora of great models, and it's clear that they have plans to continue doing so. In fact, 2020 has seen numerous new Air Jordan 1 colorways, and as we head closer to 2021, it seems as though even more offerings are on the horizon.

For instance, the latest Air Jordan 1 High OG to be revealed is this black-white-light smoke grey model. Thanks to @zsneakerheadz on Instagram, we have a nice photoshop rendering that gives us a sense of what this offering might look like. As you can see, the toe box and side panels are white, while the overlays are black, and the cuff, as well as outsole, are grey. These elements come together to create a neutral colorway that will certainly appeal to those who want a break from all of the more recent colorful offerings.

These are slated to drop during the Spring of 2021 so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.