If you were to take a look at all of the Air Jordan silhouettes, the most iconic and most recognizable is probably the Air Jordan 1. It was the first shoe Michael Jordan ever wore with Nike and will forever live in infamy in sneaker history. There have been so many colorways of the shoe over the years that sometimes it's hard to lose track. One of the most popular color schemes of the shoe is the "Royal" model. Last year, Jordan Brand released the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Game Royal" which was a reverse Royal colorway of sorts. The shoe had blue overlays and a white toe box and side panels to match. All while a black Nike swoosh finished off the details.

Heading into 2020, Instagram sneaker account @zsneakerheadz is reporting that the Game Royal colorway is coming back, but this time with a twist. Based on the photoshop render in the post below, the shoe will have a blue toe box and cuff, with white side panels, a black Nike swoosh, and black overlays.

Based on the information in the post, should these actually come out, it will happen in the Spring of 2020. Stay tuned for any updates regarding this sneaker as we will be sure to report them.