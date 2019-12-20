It seems as though the Air Jordan 1 High OG continuously gets new colorways even if some of the ideas have been done before. "Game Royal" is a colorway that has already been done before but it isn't stopping Jordan Brand from coming through with yet another such offering in 2020. Of course, the latest "Game Royal" model is much different than the one that dropped in 2018 although it definitely has some similar elements.

Thanks to the Instagram sneaker account @zsneakerheadz, we now have a first look at the 2020 "Game Royal" model and so far, it's looking pretty clean. As you can see from the images below, the shoe is mostly black and white. Black appears on the overlays and Nike swoosh while white is placed on the toe box and side panels. From there, blue finds its way onto the cuff and the outsole. The blue is what livens up the shoe and gives it its "Game Royal" name.

Based on the information below, it seems like this sneaker will be coming out on May 9th of 2020 for $170 USD. This could be yet another dope release so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information.