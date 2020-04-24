Back in 2018, Jordan Brand released a special colorway of the Air Jordan 1 High OG called "Game Royal." The shoe featured blue leather overlays on top of a white base and black Nike swoosh. Two years later, Jumpman is back with another "Game Royal" model except for this one features a much different look.

As you can see based on the official images below, the shoe has white side panels while the toe box and cuff are royal blue. From there, black dresses the tongue, laces, overlays, back heel, and even the Nike swoosh. As for the branding, the Nike Air and Wings logos are white which helps create some contrast. Overall, this is a super clean Air Jordan 1 colorway that will certainly appeal to all of the OG sneakerheads. Not to mention, with spring in full swing and the summer on the horizon, these will work great with any outfits you might have planned.

The release date for the "Game Royal" Air Jordan 1 is slated for Saturday, May 9th at a retail price of $170 USD. Numerous Jordan Brand release dates have been pushed back over the last month or so, so stay tuned for any updates as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information.

