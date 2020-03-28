One of the staples of sneaker culture over the last 35 years has been the Air Jordan 1 High OG. This sneaker has received numerous colorways over the years and continues to be a fan-favorite of sneakerheads all around the world. The shoe is very versatile and can be worn with almost anything, including a suit. Jordan Brand is well-aware of just how much people love this sneaker and in 2020, they have plenty of new offerings planned.

A model that has received a ton of teasers over the past few months is this "Game Royal" colorway, below. Thanks to @zsneakerheadz, we have some brand new images to share. The shoe has a royal blue toe box and cuff while the overlays are black and the side panels are white. There was a "Game Royal" model that released back in 2018 although this new one is much different in terms of color blocking.

If you're a big fan of the Air Jordan 1, these should definitely be on your radar for the Spring. The release date has been set for May 9th at a price of $170 USD. Be sure to let us know in the comments below what you think and stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.