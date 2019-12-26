If you're a fan of Jordan Brand, then chances are you're a big proponent of the Air Jordan 1. The Air Jordan 1 High OG is one of the most popular sneakers in streetwear and every single year, Jordan Brand comes through with some incredibly dope colorways. Back in 2018, the brand dropped a cool new "Game Royal" colorway and as we head into 2020, it appears as though yet another "Game Royal" model is on the way.

Thanks to the Instagram sneaker account @hanzuying, we now have some detailed images of the sneaker. While there have been some teasers in the past, these latest images give us the clearest look at the shoe yet. As you can see, these have a blue toe box and blue cuff while the rest is made with black leather overlays and white side panels. The outsole is blue as well which makes for a nice contrast. The on-foot images give us the best idea of what the sneaker looks like with an outfit. Overall, it's yet another solid Air Jordan 1 that will have fans running to their local sneaker shops come May 9th of 2020.

Let us know what you think of these sneakers in the comments below.