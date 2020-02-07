If you're a sneakerhead, then you know just how iconic the Air Jordan 1 High OG is. Every single year, Jordan Brand comes through with new colorways of the shoe and fans are always eager to scoop up any colorway they can. The shoe works with almost any outfit and continues to be a staple of streetwear culture. With this in mind, it shouldn't be surprising that Jordan Brand has a plethora of Air Jordan 1 colorways planned for 2020. One of those models is being dubbed "Game Royal" and is coming out quite soon.

Thanks to @zsneakerheadz, we have some detailed images of the sneaker that will surely get you excited for what's to come. These are on-foot photos that give you an idea of what the shoe looks like when paired with an outfit. As you can see, the toe box, cuff, and outsole are blue while the overlays are black. From there, white side panels help add some contrast to the overall aesthetic of the shoe.

For now, these are slated to release on May 9th of 2020 for $170 USD. A grade school version will also be coming out for $130 USD. Stay tuned for release updates on these as we will be sure to bring them to you.