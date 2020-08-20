It seems like every single day, a new Air Jordan 1 colorway is being shown off by Instagram sneaker insiders. As everyone knows by now, this is one of the most iconic sneaker silhouettes of all time and it lends itself quite well to a multitude of different offerings. With the end of 2020 quickly approaching, sneakerheads are already looking towards 2021 and it seems as though Jordan Brand is going to be bringing the heat, as plenty of Air Jordan 1 models have been shown off thus far.

The latest comes courtesy of @zsneakerheadz who recently posted a photoshop mockup of a new colorway on their Instagram page. This colorway is listed as "Light Fusion Red/White-Laser Orange-Black" as the base of the sneaker is white, while the overlays are a hot shade of pink, and the Nike swoosh is orange. We also get some black on the laces and the tongue to add some contrast. Overall, it's one of those shoes that will look great with your summer and spring outfits, as long as you like loud colors.

For now, it is believed this sneaker will drop next year in the Spring, so stay tuned for updates as we will bring you all of the latest information.