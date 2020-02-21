Jordan Brand has been experimenting with the Air Jordan 1 High OG since it released all the way back in 1985. This silhouette is one of the most iconic and popular shoes ever, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that Jumpman would want to do as much as they can with it. Twenty-twenty is going to see a whole plethora of Jordan 1 releases and according to @zsneakerheadz, the brand is already looking towards 2021.

In the photoshop rendering below, we can see a colorway that is being dubbed "Fresh Mint." This sneaker has a sail toe box, side panels, and tongue, while the overlays are black. From there, the back heel is a mocha color which is also found on the outsole. Finally, the Nike swoosh and wings logo is Turquoise although this specific shade is appropriately called "Fresh Mint."

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, this colorway is supposed to drop during the early stages of 2021 for $170 USD. Within the next few months, there will surely be some detailed images of this offering so stay tuned as we will be sure to bring you the latest updates. In the meantime, let us know what you think about this colorway. Are you going to cop?

Image via zsneakerheadz