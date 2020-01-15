Jordan Brand sponsors some fairly iconic Universities and the University of Florida is one of them. The Gators have one of the most esteemed football programs in the nation and every year, Jordan Brand comes through with some dope Player Exclusive sneakers. One of the latest PE's is coming in the form of an Air Jordan 1 High OG and thanks to @zsneakerheadz, we now have a fresh look at what this shoe looks like.

This is perhaps one of the best PE's we have seen to date. The toe box, Nike swoosh, and back heel are all orange while the side panels are white. From there, blue textured overlays grace the upper, tongue, and even the laces. The Gators logo can be found on the left shoe while Nike Air branding is placed on the right.

Since this is a PE, it will not be making its way to the market. This will certainly be disappointing news for all of the sneakerheads out there who were hoping to get their hands on such a beautiful shoe. If you're a Gators athlete who got these, we recommend you cherish these because they are nothing short of fire.

Let us know in the comments below what you think of these.