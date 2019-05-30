Air Jordan 1 High OG "First Class Flight" Drops In July: Closer Look

Jordan Brand is always looking for cool and new inspiration for their various sneakers and colorways so it's no surprise that they decided to look deep within their own shipping department for this latest colorway of the Air Jordan 1 High OG. For now, the shoe is being called "First Class Flight" and sports an aesthetic that we have never seen before on an Air Jordan 1. For some, this new look can be a bit of a head scratcher while others will find it to be both refreshing and unique.

The overlays of the shoe look to be constructed out of white mesh while the toe box and side panels are made of white leather. You can find yellow on the cuff of the sneaker all while getting placed on the outline of the Nike swoosh and the outsole. Probably the most unique part of the entire shoe though is the barcodes that can be found on the back heel and on the sides. The barcodes are supposed to replicate the feeling of a shipping label which just further adds to the storytelling behind the shoe.

These latest images come courtesy of @hanzuying who is reporting that these will be released in July of this year for $160 USD.