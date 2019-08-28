The Air Jordan 1's place in sneaker culture and history has already been cemented but that hasn't stopped Jordan Brand from coming out with brand new colorways over the last decade. Every single year, it seems like we get a brand new colorway that takes the sneaker world by storm and keeps fans occupied until the next hyped-up release. One of the Air Jordan 1 colorways that have been teased over the past couple of months is the "Fearless" model which features a patent leather upper and a color scheme that has the curiosity of sneakerheads peaked.

What makes this colorway unique is the fact that the overlays at the front of the shoe are red, and then become powder blue at the heel. This transition is meant to represent how Michael Jordan went from the University of North Carolina to the Chicago Bulls. There is a black Nike swoosh on the side while the toe box and side panels are white. It's a weird yet clean colorway that will surely be a huge hit come release day.

For now, there is no exact release date for this shoe although it's expected to drop during the Holiday season of this year. Check out some detailed photos of the sneaker below courtesy of @zsneakerheadz.