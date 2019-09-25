While the year might be almost over, Jordan Brand is still doing everything it can to bring sneakerheads as many fire shoes as possible before the end of 2019. There have been so many great releases that it's almost impossible to keep track of them although that's probably a good thing if you're an avid collector. Sneaker culture continues to expand to brand new heights and that can only be a good thing as we move forward.

One of the shoes to be teased over the past couple of months is the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Fearless" which is supposed to honor Michael Jordan's transition from the North Carolina Tar Heels to the Chicago Bulls. The shoe is completely covered in patent leather and features white side panels and toe box. From there, there are red overlays on the toe box while blue overlays are placed on the back heel. A black Nike swoosh is what brings the entire shoe together.

In a new photo from @zsneakerheadz, we get an up-close and personal look at the shoe. Some of the finer details are showcased here, including the hangtag which features a crossed out spelling of the word "fear."

These are set to drop this Holiday season for $160 USD so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.