Throughout the last week, we reported on a brand new colorway of the Air Jordan 1 High OG that was originally being dubbed as "UNC to Chicago." Thanks to some new Instagram photos from @solebyjc and @chickenwop_, it appears as though the name of the shoe has changed to "Fearless" and will be released during the Holiday of 2019.

The photos below show what the shoe will look like in detail and so far, it's looking pretty clean. The overlays near the toe box are red and then transition to powder blue which goes all the way to the back heel. The toe box and the side panels are while all while the top cuff and Nike swoosh are black. As for the materials, it looks like Jordan Brand is opting for a glossy patent leather finish which will surely get sneakerheads excited.

These colors celebrate Michael Jordan's move from the University of North Carolina Tar Heels to the Chicago Bulls. If you're a big fan of MJ, these sneakers will surely hold some sentimental value.

They are expected to cost $160 USD,