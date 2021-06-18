Earlier today, Jordan Brand unveiled its Fall 2021 collection and fans are extremely excited about what's on the horizon. The Air Jordan 1 High OG is heavily represented this Fall as four new colorways will be making their way to the market. One of these colorways is the "Electro Orange" model which has been teased quite a bit over these past few months.

In the official images below, you get a phenomenal look at the shoe as we are met with a silhouette covered in white leather on the toe box, side panels, and back heel. From there, black is placed on the toe box as well as some of the overlays, all while the swoosh gets some black as well. Finally, orange is found on the cuff of the shoe, as well as the outsole. When put together, these elements form an eye-popping shoe that add some color to your collection.

If you are hoping to get a pair of these, you will be able to do so very soon as these are slated to drop on Saturday, July 17th for $170 USD. Let us know what you think of this new Air Jordan 1, in the comments below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for more updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

