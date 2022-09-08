If you are a fan of the Air Jordan 1 High OG, then you have been eating well this year. Jumpman has come through with a ton of amazing colorways this year, and they have also made sure to deliver some options for women. A great example of this is the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Denim" which has official images that can be seen below.

As you can see, this sneaker features a nice white leather upper, while light blue denim overlays are placed all the way throughout. From there, we have a gold pin that goes at the bottom of the laces on each shoe. It is a very nice touch and we're sure consumers will be happy to have something shiny on their kicks.

Fans of this brand-new sneaker will be able to cop as of Thursday, September 22nd for a price of $170 USD. Pairs will be available on GOAT and Flight Club, so be sure to check them out. In the meantime, let us know what you think of this shoe, in the comments down below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

