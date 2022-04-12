Over the last few years, Jumpman has delivered an increase in women's exclusives to the market. These colorways have been a huge success for the brand, and it is easy to see why. They are offerings that tend to be rather unique, especially when it comes to the materials that are used. For instance, this Fall, fans can expect an Air Jordan 1 High OG that is made out of denim.

Recently, the official images of the shoe were revealed, and it is clear that this sneaker is going to be a big hit. The shoe has a white leather base, while the overlays are made with light blue denim. From there, gold pins are placed on both sneakers where the laces meet the toe box. Overall, this is a truly dope offering that fans are going to absolutely adore.

For now, this shoe is slated to release this year on September 23rd for a price of $170 USD. This is a release date that is subject to change, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think, in the comments down below.

Image via Nike

