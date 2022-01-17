One of the best shoes of all time is the Air Jordan 1 High OG. This is a sneaker that will forever stand the test of time, and if you are a sneakerhead, you have probably owned a pair at one time or another. In 2022, Jordan Brand has plans to release a whole plethora of colorways to the market, and fans are looking forward to what Jumpman has in store.

According to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, one shoe that will be coming to the market this year is the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Denim" which is set to be a women's exclusive. As you can see from the image below, the shoe has a white leather base to it, all while the overlays are made with blue denim. This creates a contrasting aesthetic that is sure to get fans excited for the impending release. Once again, this will be a women's shoe, so you will need small feet in order to cop a pair for yourself.

For now, it is believed that this shoe will drop in June of this year, although the exact release date has yet to be determined. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments section below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.



