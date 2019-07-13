mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Air Jordan 1 High OG "Defiant" Coming Soon: Official Photos

  July 13, 2019 17:29
The outside swoosh has been ripped off of this sneaker.

It's been stated numerous times before but it bears repeating that the Air Jordan 1 is quite possibly the most iconic Jordan Brand silhouette of all-time. The shoe first released back in 1984 and was considered to be a basketball shoe at the time. Over the years, new technologies have rendered the Air Jordan 1 useless as a sneaker to be worn on the court, although it is an essential fashion piece that should be a part of any sneakerhead's closet. Every year Jordan Brand gives us new colorways of the shoe and this year, they've been trying out some more unique designs.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Defiant" is among these unique looks as the shoe appears to have a ripped off Nike swoosh on the outside. Instead, there is nothing but red stitching that makes up the outline of the infamous logo. On the medial side, there is a yellow swoosh which helps add some color. The rest of the sneaker has black overlays, white side panels, and even a white toe box, all while hints of red are sprinkled throughout.

As of right now, there is no exact release date for this sneaker but the official images can finally be found below. According to Sneaker News, this shoe will cost the standard Jordan 1 price of $160 USD.

