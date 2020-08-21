In 2019, sneakerheads were blessed with the Air Jordan 1 High OG x Travis Scott collab which featured a backward Nike swoosh on the side, as well as some white, brown, and black tones. This colorway was a huge hit on the resale market and continues to be one of the most hyped-up Air Jordan 1 models out there. Now, the Air Jordan 1 is coming back in a similar colorway, although the Nike swoosh will remain in its normal positioning. This colorway is being dubbed "Dark Mocha, and we have seen various teasers of it over the past few months.

While the shoe was supposed to drop in November, it appears as though it will be coming out much sooner. According to DJ Folk, the shoe is slated to come out on October 31st, which is about three weeks earlier than originally planned. This is great news for all of the Jordan Brand fans out there, who were looking forward to this upcoming release.

In the Instagram post below, you can see some detailed images of the shoe that will certainly have you excited about copping these. Stay tuned for updates on this model, as we will be sure to bring you the latest. As always, let us know what you think, in the comments below.