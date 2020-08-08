Travis Scott has had a ton of influence on the sneaker world over the past couple of years. His collaborations with Jordan Brand have been nothing short of amazing, including his Air Jordan 1 with the backward swoosh from 2019. This particular model was extremely popular amongst sneakerheads although it had some frustrated due to the fact that it was so hard to cop. It was almost impossible to secure yourself a pair, which led to plenty of frustration. Well, luckily, Jumpman is coming through with a consolation prize in the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Dark Mocha" which looks a lot like Scott's creation, except with a normal swoosh.

There have been plenty of teasers for this shoe over the past couple of months, but now, we have a unique look courtesy of @zsneakerheadz. In the post below, you can see that the shoe will be dropping with both black and sail laces. While we have mostly seen what the shoe will look like with the black laces, now we know that the sail pair actually provide a unique contrast that should have consumers feeling excited. This small change completely changes the look although it's ultimately up to you if you want to make the switch.

If you plan on copping these, you will be able to secure them as of November 21st for $170 USD. Stay tuned for any updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.