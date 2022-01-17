Now that we are a couple of weeks into 2022, Jordan Brand, Nike, and various other sneaker companies are starting to release their collections for the year. 2022 is already shaping up to be a pretty solid year for the sneaker industry, and fans have every right to be excited for what is to come. The Air Jordan 1 High OG is going to be especially well taken care of throughout the year, and fans are already looking forward to colorways like the "Dark Marina Blue" model, seen below.

While various teasers have already been shown off, the official images hadn't been seen, until today. As you can tell, this shoe will have a very familiar black and blue aesthetic to it. The base of the sneaker from the toe box to the side panels will be black, all while the overlays and Nike swoosh will be blue. These colors come together to create the perfect combination for the Air Jordan 1, and we're sure fans will be flocking to the stores to get a pair.

The release date for this shoe has been set for Wednesday, February 16th for a price of $170 USD. Let us know what you think of this brand new shoe, in the comments down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

