For the last 35 years, the Air Jordan 1 High OG has been one of the most popular and iconic shoes in the entire world. It's easy to see why this is the case thanks to its high-top silhouette that can be worn with pretty well anything. It's a demonstration of just how great Michael Jordan's signature line was and continues to be. Jumpman has never been one to keep things stagnant which means over the past few years, they have attempted to improve upon the shoe's design and bring something new to the table.

Now, Jordan Brand is set to release a brand new colorway of the Air Jordan 1 High OG which is being dubbed "Crater." The sneaker is made of recyclable material and carries forth Jordan Brand's goal of providing sustainable shoes to the world. As for the shoe itself, it mostly contains grey and black tones with colorful paint splatter on the midsole and outsole.

If you've been looking to get your hands on these, they will be made available for $175 USD as of September 11th on the Nike SNKRS App. Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

