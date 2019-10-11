The Air Jordan 1 is Jordan Brand's crown jewel when it comes to popular silhouettes. Even if it's not your personal favorite, there is no denying just how crazy sneakerheads tend to go for this iconic model. The shoe was conceived back in 1984 and was the first sneaker Michael Jordan ever got to wear with Nike. Over the years, the shoe has gotten a wide variety of colorways that are almost always gobbled up by the OG Jordan heads out there.

Having said that, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Jordan Brand is coming with a whole slew of Jordan 1 colorways for 2020. One of those models is the "court purple" variation which can be viewed below in the form of a photoshop rendering. The sneaker has purple overlays and a black Nike swoosh while the toe box and side panels are dressed in white. Based on new release information courtesy of @zsneakerheadz, it seems as though the shoe will be dropping in April of 2020 for an updated price of $170 USD.

Let us know in the comments below if you plan on copping these or if they will simply be a skip. There will certainly be more colorways coming next year so don't fret if these aren't your thing.