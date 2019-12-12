The year is almost over which means there are plenty of great shoes on the horizon for 2020. Sneaker brands have been dropping a ton of hints in regards to their lineup for the next year and sneakerheads are excited to get their hands on whatever they can. Jordan Brand is always one of the most active brands in any given year and it seems as though 2020 will be yet another huge event.

One of the models that have been teased by leaker accounts is the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Court Purple." The shoe is supposed to have purple overlays, a black Nike swoosh, and white side panels and toe box. Thanks to new images courtesy of Instagram sneaker account @zsneakerheadz, we now have an in-hand look at the shoe and it's looking pretty clean. The image is a little grainy but it's clear that all of the original reports around the shoe are coming to fruition.

In addition to the first look, it seems as though a release date has finally been determined although it's most definitely subject to change. For now, these are slated for April 4th of 2020 with a retail price of $170 USD. Let us know in the comments below what you think of these and whether or not you plan on copping.