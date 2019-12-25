If you're familiar with sneaker culture, then you know the Air Jordan 1 High OG is one of the most iconic shoes ever. The sneaker is about 35 years old and is constantly receiving new colorways that sneakerheads are always eager to gobble up whenever they can. As we head into 2020, Jordan Brand is promising plenty of new colorways and we have to admit, we're pretty excited about all of them. Over the past few weeks, we have been reporting on plenty of teasers for the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Court Purple" and as we get closer to the release, more information is coming out.

Thanks to the Instagram sneaker account @zsneakerheadz, we know that this shoe is slated for a release date of April 4th, 2020. This date has already been reported although it appears as though some new info has surfaced. For instance, in addition to adult sizes, this sneaker will be coming in a grade school range for $130 USD. This is a nice contrast to the $170 USD price tag for the adult version.

This model is shaping up to be one of the best colorways of 2020 so be on the lookout for these closer to the Spring. Stay tuned for any updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.