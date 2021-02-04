Fans of the Air Jordan 1 are blessed on a perpetual basis as Jordan Brand is always delivering new colorways. Despite being around for over 35 years, the Jordan 1 remains one of the most fashionable sneakers on the market, and fans can always expect some heat from the silhouette. 2021 is proving to be no different as a large amount of Jordan 1s have been teased, and we're only in the first week of February, which makes it that much more impressive.

Now, Nike has released the official images to the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Court Purple", which is meant to be a women's exclusive. The colorway is extremely clean as it is mostly covered in white leather, all while the Nike swoosh and cuff have a nice metallic purple look to them. This nice pop of color makes it the perfect shoe for the Spring and Summer months, and we're sure all of the female sneakerheads out there will be excited to add these to their collections.

For now, a release date has yet to be confirmed although the rumored date currently sits at June 3rd of this year. With the release date approaching, keep it locked to HNHH for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike