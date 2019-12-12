One of the various Air Jordan 1 High OG models that have been teased for 2020 is the "Court Purple" colorway which will certainly be one of the best shoes of the year. Jordan 1s are always high on people's minds and fans are curious to see how this shoe will look in person. The other day, some teaser images dropped but now it seems like we have even more detailed photos thanks to @kickwhoshow and @repgod888.

In the posts below, you can see some nice beauty shots as well as on-foot images. The on-foot photos are perhaps the best in the bunch as they shoe sneakerheads just how great the shoe will look when worn with joggers. This will also be a great shoe for jeans although this is the case for many other Jordan 1s. The colorway is fairly simple as purple overlays are placed on top of a white base. From there, the cuff and Nike swoosh are black which makes for a great shoe.

If you're a big fan of the Air Jordan 1 High OG, this could be a great cop for 2020. Let us know in the comments below what you think and whether you plan on copping.