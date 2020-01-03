For decades now, the Air Jordan 1 High OG has been a staple of not just sneaker culture but streetwear, as well. At first, the shoe was seen as a performance basketball shoe but quickly became a fashion staple that almost every single sneakerhead owns. The shoe has seen numerous colorways over the years and Jordan Brand is constantly looking to up the ante and drop new models.

2020 is finally here which means Jumpman is making plans for a whole year's worth of releases. One of the first Jordans to hit the market will be the Air Jordan 1 High OG you see below. As you can see, the toe box and side panels are made of charcoal grey material while the overlays and Nike swoosh are black leather. Red laces and Nike Air branding make their way onto the tongue to add some color.

According to Sneaker News, these will be dropping on Saturday, January 18th. Let us know in the comments below what you think of these and whether or not you plan on copping. If you're looking for a basic Air Jordan 1 to add to your collection, these will certainly do the trick.

Image via Nike

