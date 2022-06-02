One of the most iconic sneakers of all-time is the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Chicago." This was Michael Jordan's very first signature shoe and it will forever stand the test of time as one of the best shoes ever made. Fans are always lining up for these and whenever Jordan Brand comes through with a reissue, you can be sure that sneakerheads are going to be giddy with excitement.

This year, Jumpman is promising to come out with the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Chicago Reimagined." Official images of this shoe have not been released as of yet, however, it appears as though the Instagram sneaker account @sneakertigger as gotten their hands on them. In the image down below, you can see that the shoe in broad daylight, albeit at a weird angle. For the most part, this looks like the "Chicago" colorway we all know and love, although we're sure the reimagined twist will be more present once the official images come out.

It seems like this shoe will be dropping on October 29th of this year for a price of $180 USD. With that said, stay tuned to HNHH for more updates from the sneaker world, and give us your thoughts on these, in the comments down below.

Image via Sneakertigger

Image via Sneakertigger