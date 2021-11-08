One of the greatest sneakers of all time is the Air Jordan 1 High OG, which first came out all the way back in 1985. This is a sneaker that continues to get brand new colorways and fans are always eager to cop the new styles. In recent years, Jordan Brand has also made a concerted effort to deliver dope offerings to female sneakerheads, and 2021 has certainly brought forth some great models. Heading into 2022, Jumpman is looking to keep up their momentum, and it seems like they have something special in-store.

In a new Instagram post from @zsneakerheadz, you can see a photoshop rendering for a brand new "Varsity Red" colorway that is made specifically for women. This shoe has a white base with red overlays and a grey cuff. What makes this shoe truly unique, however, is the fact that the swoosh is made out of chenille, which adds a nice bit of texture to the overall look of the shoe. This nice touch adds a cool feel to the shoe, and fans will certainly appreciate the extra effort.

It is expected that these will drop on February 4th of 2022 for a price of $170 USD, however, this has not yet been confirmed by the brand. With that in mind, stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates related to this shoe.



