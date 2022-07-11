Jumpman has been delivering some incredible Air Jordan 1 High OG colorways for decades. This is easily one of the best shoes of all time, and Jordan Brand is well aware of the impact this sneaker possesses. That said, the shoe is always getting new updates and materials that help spruce up the silhouette. For instance, a new women's exclusive Jordan 1 High OG is getting a chenille Nike swoosh.

This colorway is called "Chenille" which is pretty appropriate, all things considered. As for the actual colors on this model the official images below reveal a gorgeous varsity red offering. The base of the sneaker is your typical white, while the overlays are red. It's a clean colorway that fits the aesthetic the Air Jordan 1 is most known for.

For those who are looking to get their hands on these, you will be able to do so as of Saturday, July 23rd for a price of $170 USD. Kids and toddler sizes will also be available for $80 and $60 respectively. Let us know what you think of this brand-new shoe, in the comments section down below, and as always, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

