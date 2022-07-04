Over the decades, Jordan Brand has done plenty of interesting things to the Air Jordan 1 High OG. They are always trying to make this shoe more modern, and in some instances, they actually want to make it look older. With the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Chenille," it appears as though unique materials are the name of the game here.

In the official images down below, it becomes apparent that this "Chenille" color scheme is pretty simple. The base of the shoe is white all while varsity red is black on the overlays. What's cool about this shoe is the Nike swoosh is made out of a fluffy suede, hence the name "Chenille." The swoosh is also red, which brings the entire theme of the shoe together into what could potentially be the best AJ1 release of 2022.

For now, this sneaker does not have a release date, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of this brand new Air Jordan 1 High OG, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike