A new year is upon us which means us sneakerheads are in for 12 months of fantastic shoes, especially from Jordan Brand. There have been numerous teasers hitting the internet, and fans are very curious as to what else could be in store for this year. As one can imagine, the Air Jordan 1 High OG will be a big part of Jumpman's plans, and they even intend on bringing out some Air Jordan 1s for women, as well.

According to @zsneakerheadz, one of the women's exclusive colorways will be the "Chenille" offering found below. As you can see from the in-hand images courtesy of @pvasneakers, this shoe has a white leather upper with some red leather overlays. What really makes this shoe stand out, however, is the Nike swoosh made with textured chenille material. It is quite the unique look and it certainly makes the shoe standout from other Jordan 1s.

For now, it is being reported that this Air Jordan 1 High OG will be released in April of this year for a price of $170 USD. Unfortunately, an exact release date has not been announced, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of the shoe, in the comments below.



