One of the great silhouettes in the history of sneakers is the Air Jordan 1 High OG. This is a shoe that will forever stand the test of time, and it is a shoe that can be worn by people of all ages. Jumpman has blessed this shoe with some truly amazing color schemes, and that will not be changing, anytime soon. We have seen plenty of unique teasers for the 2023 range, and one of them is the "Celtics" model which can be viewed below.

As you can see in the photoshop rendering from @zsneakerheadz, this model has a nice white leather upper while the overlays, including the Nike swoosh, are black. From there, green is found on the back heel of the shoe, which ties in the Celtics motif quite nicely. Overall, it is a familiar colorway that is bound to excite sneakerheads in 2023.

For now, it is rumored that this sneaker will be dropping on April 15th of next year for a price of $180 USD. Let us know what you think of this gorgeous Air Jordan 1 High OG, in the comments down below, and as always, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.



