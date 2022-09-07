One of the best sneakers ever made is the Air Jordan 1 High OG. It is a sneaker that has gotten a whole bunch of love over the years and it has received plenty of great colorways. Every single year, Jumpman continues to bring out new offerings, and that trend probably won't stop anytime soon. Nike knows this shoe is a cash cow, so why tamper with it? Besides, there are plenty of retros and iconic Michael Jordan moments that can be turned into a sneaker.

For instance, the "DMP" is coming back as Jordan Brand seeks to pay homage to MJ's 63-point performance against the Celtics. In the image below, courtesy of @zsneakerheadz, you can see a Celtics-inspired colorway that has a white base, black overlays, and green on the back heel as well as the outsole. It's a classic look and we're sure these will be immensely popular upon release.

For now, this Air Jordan 1 High OG does not have a release date, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of this colorway, in the comments section down below.



