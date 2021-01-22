The Air Jordan 1 is easily one of the most celebrated sneakers of all-time and for good reason. It's a sneaker that was first revealed to the world all the way back in 1985 and since then, it has become a cultural phenomenon with numerous different colorways and iterations. Despite being 36 years old, this is a shoe that still surprises people and in 2021, Jumpman has plans for a ton of new colorways.

The latest of these colorways comes courtesy of @py_rates_ on Instagram and as you can see, it's fairly unique in the shades that it uses. For instance, the upper is covered in burgundy overlays, hence the name "Burgundy Crush." From there, we have a white base, as well as a black Nike swoosh which is something that all Air Jordan 1 fans should be familiar with. Overall, it's a great offering and we're sure fans will be lining up on release day.

If you're a fan of this sneaker and you are hoping to get your hands on a pair, then you will most likely have to wait until the Holiday season as that is the expected time of release. Of course, none of this information has been confirmed by Jordan Brand, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will bring you all of the latest updates.