In 2022, sneakerheads can expect a ton of new Air Jordan 1 High OG colorways. At this point, everyone should know that this is a very historic shoe, with lots of history. Fans always come to expect new offerings of this model, and Jumpman is making sure they come through for their fans, especially when it comes to models that have some sort of significance to Michael Jordan himself. For instance, the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Brotherhood" is an homage to MJ's college fraternity at UNC.

This fraternity was called Omega Psi Phi, and their colors just so happened to be similar to those of the Los Angeles Lakers. As you can see in the image below, the shoe has white side panels, all while the overlays are a nice purple lavender. From there, the toe box and the back heel are beautiful gold, which helps bring the entire look of the shoe together. '

As for the release date, these are expected to come out on February 24th for a price of $170 USD. It remains to be seen if this date will hold, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from around the sneaker world. As always, let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

