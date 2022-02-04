One of the best shoes ever made is none other than the Air Jordan 1 High OG. This is a shoe that fans have adored for years and years, and it always seems to be getting brand new colorways. In 2022, there are plenty of dope Air Jordan 1s on the horizon, and fans cannot wait to add some to their collections. Among these models for next year is the "Brotherhood" offering, which can be found in the post below, courtesy of @zsneakerheads.

As you can see, this shoe has a very obvious Lakers aesthetic to it. The shoe has a nice white base, while the overlays here are a purplish pink. From there, we have yellow on the back heel and the toe box, which helps bring the Lakers look together. Of course, this is not an official Lakers colorway, however, it is easy to see how it could be construed as one. After all, a large portion of sneakerheads are Lakers fans, and they've been waiting on an AJ1 like this.

The release date is reportedly set for Thursday, February 24th. These shoes are typically released on a Saturday, but this time around, Jumpman is looking to switch things up. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments section down below.



