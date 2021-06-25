Jordan Brand has been getting more and more creative when it comes to where they get the inspiration for their various colorways. This is especially true on the Air Jordan 1 where we have already seen a whole plethora of colors drape the iconic silhouette. A few weeks ago, we previewed a brand new Air Jordan 1 High OG that had been dubbed "Omege Psi Phi" which was confusing to a lot of people. Now, thanks to @zsneakerheadz, we know that this shoe is now called "Brotherhood" and that it is based on Michael Jordan's college fraternity, hence the original name.

In the Instagram post below, you can see how this shoe has a very unique colorway for the Jordan 1. The toe box, back heel, and outsole are all gold while the overlays are purple. From there, we have white on the tongue as well as the side panels which is ultimately what helps add some contrast to the shoe. Overall, it's a very solid aesthetic and it definitely has a Lakers vibe to it.

For now, it is believed that this shoe will drop on February 26th of 2022 although it remains to be seen whether or not this sticks. Keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates pertaining to this model.