If you have been a sneakerhead for a while now, then you probably own at least one pair of Air Jordan 1s. This is one of the best shoes ever created, and fans are always asking for some new colorways. Jumpman is always ready to deliver for the fans, and that is exactly what they have done all throughout 2021 thanks to a plethora of dope offerings that have been released on a monthly basis. There are still more to come out, including the Air Jordan 1 High OG down below, which is called "Bordeaux."

As you can see in the newly released official images, the shoe is covered in white leather all while the overlays are burgundy. Most of the time, the overlays are the same color as the Nike swoosh, but this time Jordan Brand has decided to switch things up with a silver swoosh, instead. Overall, it's a dope colorway and one that will work well in the final weeks of the Fall.

The release date has been set for Saturday, November 20th and pairs will be released for $170 USD. Let us know what you think about these kicks, in the comments section below, and stay tuned to HNHH for more updates from the sneaker world.

