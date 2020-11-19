Every single week, it feels like brand new Air Jordan 1 colorways are being shown off. This trend certainly makes sense as the Air Jordan 1 has always been considered to be one of the best shoes ever created, and sneakerheads can't seem to get enough of it. Whenever a new model is released, it typically sells out fairly quickly, leading to a mass congregation of fans on websites like StockX, where they try to acquire some after-market deals.

With 2021 on the horizon, numerous Air Jordan 1 High OGs have been teased in preparation for the upcoming year, and this week, we got yet another sneak peek at a new model thanks to @zsneakerheadz. In the Instagram post below, you can see what is being described as a "Bordeaux" offering. The base of the shoe is white, all while burgundy overlays are placed on top, with a silver Nike swoosh for good measure. These elements create a nice, clean shoe, that will certainly be a hit once it is released.

For now, these are expected to drop sometime during the Fall of 2021, although this news is subject to change. Stay tuned for more updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.